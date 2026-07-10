IXs Foundation | 7/10/26

The IXs Foundation is bringing the fifth annual IX Awards back to Allegiant Stadium on July 13, celebrating the lasting impact of Title IX and the individuals helping shape the future of women in sports.

Jennifer Azzi, President of The IXs Foundation, joined us to preview an inspiring evening dedicated to recognizing leadership, achievement, and the continued pursuit of opportunity and equality.

Founded in 2022 through the vision of Las Vegas Raiders and Las Vegas Aces Owner Mark Davis, the Foundation honors those who have made a significant impact both on and off the field. This year’s honorees include Diana Bennett, Lisa Leslie, Missy Franklin, Brandi Chastain, and Hilary Knight, celebrating their contributions and the legacy they continue to build for future generations.