It's Gorgeous Musique | 11/20/25

Only The Beginning is a free youth artist development program presented by independent label It’s Gorgeous Musique, serving young creatives across Las Vegas since 2022.

Students receive hands-on training in music, performance, content creation, and industry skills, transforming raw talent into polished artistry. Led by CEO Creer Savoirfaire, the program empowers youth ages 10 to 16 to explore their creativity, perform on stage, and gain real-world insight into the music industry.

As auditions open for the next cohort, Only The Beginning continues to build the next generation of stars—one song, one stage, and one story at a time.