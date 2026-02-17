Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Italian American Club | 2/17/26

The Italian American Club Scholarship Foundation is now accepting applications for $65,000 in 2026 student scholarships.
Italian American Club Scholarship Foundation Accepting Applications for 2026
The Italian American Club of Southern Nevada is once again investing in local students through its Annual Scholarship Foundation awards program. Applications are now open for the 2026 scholarships, with a total of $65,000 set to be awarded to deserving students. The long-standing club is known for its rich history, vibrant membership, and popular dinners and live shows that are open to the public throughout the year.

Funds for the scholarships are raised through community support, events, and ongoing club activities that bring people together for food, entertainment, and tradition. Students do not need to be members of the club to apply, and eligibility details along with application instructions and deadlines can be found at iacvegas.com.

