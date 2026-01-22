Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
IT Cosmetics |1/22/26

Looking for makeup tips that enhance radiance at every stage of life? Makeup guru Erica Taylor shares her top techniques for women over 40.
Makeup at Any Age with Erica Taylor
Professional makeup artist and IT Cosmetics Global Makeup Coach Erica Taylor knows how to make skin glow at any age.

From subtle updates to everyday looks to trend-forward techniques, Erica shares must-have products and pro tips to boost radiance and confidence. Learn what sets her favorite products apart, how to get long-lasting, natural results, and simple tricks to refresh your routine.

Whether it’s soft glam, glowing skin, or effortless eyes, Erica proves that age is just a number when it comes to looking and feeling your best.

