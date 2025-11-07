Invisalign | 11/7/25

Metal braces are suddenly popping up all over social media as a teen “style trend,” but parents want to know what actually works best for their child’s smile. Double-Board Certified Orthodontist Dr. Farah Kar says the focus should be on treatment, not trends. Aligners can treat major issues such as crowding and spacing, while also being removable — which helps with brushing, flossing, and everyday comfort.

Dr. Kar explains that clear aligners can often complete treatment faster than traditional braces, sometimes in as little as 18 months, depending on the case. She encourages families to schedule a consultation and understand all their options before making a decision.

This segment is paid for by Invisalign