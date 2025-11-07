Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Invisalign | 11/7/25

Metal braces are trending again with teens — but do they really offer better results than today’s advanced orthodontic options like clear aligners?
Today’s Orthodontic Options
Posted

Metal braces are suddenly popping up all over social media as a teen “style trend,” but parents want to know what actually works best for their child’s smile. Double-Board Certified Orthodontist Dr. Farah Kar says the focus should be on treatment, not trends. Aligners can treat major issues such as crowding and spacing, while also being removable — which helps with brushing, flossing, and everyday comfort.

Dr. Kar explains that clear aligners can often complete treatment faster than traditional braces, sometimes in as little as 18 months, depending on the case. She encourages families to schedule a consultation and understand all their options before making a decision.

More information is available at Invisalign.com/find-a-doctor.

This segment is paid for by Invisalign

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo