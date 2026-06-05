Intuit Credit Karma | 6/5/26

Building good financial habits early can have a lasting impact, but millions of Americans are considered "credit invisible," meaning they have little or no established credit history. Courtney Alev, Consumer Financial Advocate with Credit Karma, joined us to discuss why credit matters, the challenges many young adults face when starting their financial journey, and practical steps consumers can take to build a solid financial foundation.

Establishing credit responsibly, avoiding common financial pitfalls, and creating healthy money habits can help you financially for years to come. She also discussed new tools designed to help consumers receive credit for responsible financial behaviors they already practice, making it easier to take meaningful steps toward long-term financial progress and greater financial opportunities.

This segment is paid for by Intuit Credit Karma