Intuit | 4/8/26

April is Financial Literacy Month, and new data from Intuit shows families are pushing for real-world money skills in the classroom. The company behind TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp found that 88% of people believe financial literacy should be a core subject.

Programs like Intuit for Education are helping meet that demand with interactive lessons focused on budgeting, credit, and real-life decision-making. Experts say building these skills early can set students up for long-term success, both in school and beyond.

This segment is paid for by Intuit