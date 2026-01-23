Intuit | 1/23/26

As 2026 gets underway, many Americans are hitting the reset button on their finances. Intuit’s latest Financial Wellness survey shows 93% plan to change how they manage money, with 54% wanting to fix financial regrets from 2025.

Intuit Financial Advocate Gigi Gonzalez shares practical tips for smarter spending, saving more, paying down debt, and creating routines that last. Whether it’s curbing impulse buys or planning for long-term goals, a money reset this month can set the tone for the year ahead.

Financial wellness isn’t just a trend — it’s a sustainable way to feel confident and in control of your finances.

