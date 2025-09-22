Into the Void | 9/22/25

Into the Void offers an intimate, unflinching look at the lives behind heavy metal’s larger-than-life icons. Told through first-hand accounts from bandmates, family, and insiders like Sharon Osbourne, the series explores trauma, loss, and personal transformation that shaped the genre and its community.

The docuseries highlights both celebrated legends like Randy Rhoads and Dimebag Darrell, overlooked trailblazers like Wendy O. Williams and Ann Boleyn, and newer figures like the Iranian duo Confess. Combining music documentary, true crime, and cultural history, it humanizes artists often seen only in myth and shows the enduring relevance of heavy metal’s stories of identity, defiance, and survival.

