Interview With With Greg Dupont of Advocate Wealth Solutions | 1/27/26

Greg DuPont, founder of Advocate Wealth Solutions, brings a rare blend of legal and financial experience to retirement planning, helping clients build confident, customized strategies with clarity and purpose. He focuses on understanding each individual’s unique goals and risks, guiding families through a structured “Age with Confidence” planning process that addresses income needs, market volatility, and long-term security.

Rather than pushing products, Greg prioritizes unbiased education and personalized guidance so clients feel empowered to make informed decisions. When it comes to risk mitigation, he emphasizes diversified strategies and planning for the known and unknown variables to protect retirement income. On taxes, Greg helps retirees align asset withdrawals with tax-preferred sources and effective planning methods to limit liabilities and preserve more income for their lifestyle and legacy.

