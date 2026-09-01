Interview with Terry Wheeler with WE Alliance Wealth Advisors | 9/1/26

WE Alliance Wealth Advisors is founded on the belief that an integrated Family Office style approach to wealth planning is the best way to protect and maximize the wealth client families work so hard to accumulate. Combine powerful proactive tax strategies, a powerful system of investing called Defined Outcome Investing, and a Family Centered approach to estate planning to deliver uncommon results while reducing risk for each client family. Founder Terry Wheeler's book "Laugh When the Market Crashes" is a must read book outlining this investment approach.

The firm and its founder traces its roots back over 35 years with its origins beginning at Dean Witter Reynolds. In the 1990s the founder added a law degree focused on tax and estate planning advocacy. The integrated wealth, tax, and estate planning approach now truly sets them apart in a crowded financial planning space.

Learn more: https://weriaadvisors.com/

Buy the book at www.LaughWhenTheMarketCrashes.com

Advisor Coaching at www.StrategicWealthLegal.com

**Any opinions, projections, or forward-looking statements expressed herein are solely those of the author, may differ from the views or opinions expressed by WE Alliance Wealth Advisors, and are only for general informational purposes as of the date indicated.

All investments involve risk; please consult with a financial advisor prior to investing.**

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