Interview with Shelby Green from Retirement Heroes | 8/27/26

Retirement planning is about more than simply watching the numbers—it’s about creating a financial plan that provides confidence and peace of mind for the years ahead. Shelby Green, retirement expert with Retirement Heroes, joined us to discuss some of the key considerations for people approaching retirement or already enjoying their golden years.

The conversation covered income planning, protecting assets and preparing for healthcare expenses, while emphasizing the importance of a personalized approach. Green also shared how thoughtful planning can help retirees feel more confident about their financial future and spend more time enjoying life on their own terms.

This segment is paid for by Marketing Huddle LLC