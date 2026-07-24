Interview with John Badalamenti: Co-Founder & CEO of Safe Estate | 7/24/26

Safe Estate CEO and veteran Wall Street professional John Badalamenti joined us to discuss the release of his new book, The Casino Mentality. Drawing on more than three decades of experience in the financial industry, Badalamenti examines common retirement planning challenges, including market volatility, taxes, fees, and the impact they can have on long-term financial security. He also shares his perspective on building retirement strategies focused on protecting assets, creating reliable income, and planning for the future with greater confidence. Whether you're approaching retirement or simply looking to better understand your financial options, this conversation offers valuable insights into preparing for the years ahead.

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