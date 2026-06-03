Interstellar Arc | 6/3/26

Interstellar Arc is launching its new “Interstellar Explorer” initiative, giving young space enthusiasts an exciting way to stay engaged with science and discovery all summer long. Jessica Juadines joined us to discuss the program, which runs from June 1 through August 9 and was inspired by the excitement surrounding NASA’s Artemis missions and the future of space exploration.

The special experience includes discounted youth admission along with take-home Crew Gear, featuring an official Mission Crest pin, souvenir laminate, and a NASA Star Wheel kit that helps children identify constellations in the night sky. Joining the conversation was 9-year-old Jolene Juadines, who demonstrated just how easy and fun the Star Wheel can be to use.

