International Franchise Association | 9/18/26

From the restaurant where you grab lunch to the neighborhood gym, childcare center or auto shop, many of the businesses Americans rely on every day are franchises. Behind those familiar names are local entrepreneurs who own and operate their businesses, employ workers and invest in their communities. According to IFA, there are approximately 832,000 franchise establishments in the U.S., supporting nearly 8.8 million direct jobs and generating more than $907 billion in economic output.

This week, the International Franchise Association recognized 89 franchise owners from across the country as its 2026 Franchisees of the Year. The honorees represented a wide range of industries and are being recognized for entrepreneurship, community involvement, workforce development and service to others. IFA President and CEO Matt Haller joined us to talk about the people behind the brands and why local franchise owners play such an important role in the communities they serve.

This segment is paid for by International Franchise Association