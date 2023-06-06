Watch Now
International Code Council | 6/6/23

As environmental disasters increase, the International Code Council is stressing the importance of building codes to keep all of our structures, both strong and safe. #PaidForContent
Posted at 10:28 AM, Jun 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-06 13:28:45-04

Have you ever thought about what goes into your home, office or favorite arena to make it structurally safe? The International Code Council has, and the organization is looking at what can be done now to keep our vital buildings strong in a changing environment. Michael Wich, International Code Council president, joined us to discuss ensuring building safety and improving sustainability, all with a focus on adopting modern building codes to ensure public safety.

