International Code Council | 5/13/26

Most people don’t think twice about the systems and safety measures built into the places where they live, work, and gather. But every day, building safety professionals, inspectors, engineers, and code officials are working behind the scenes to help keep communities protected from disasters, structural risks, and emergencies. Building Safety Month, led by the International Code Council, raises awareness about the importance of modern building codes and resilient construction practices.

This year’s “Built to Last” campaign also highlights the importance of accessibility and designing spaces that work for everyone. Weekly themes focus on safer homes, disaster preparedness, and creating communities without limits through accessible building design. Organizers say strong building codes and smart planning are more important than ever as communities face challenges like extreme weather and aging infrastructure. More information is available at Building Safety Month.

This segment is paid for by the International Code Council