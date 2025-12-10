Insured by Nef | 12/10/25

Nef El Bey has spent over two decades in healthcare, wearing many hats—from insurance claims to medical billing—and she’s learned one key lesson: people want to be heard and understood. Today, she focuses on serving families, helping them navigate Medicare plans, final expenses, and life insurance with clarity and care.

As a licensed agent in 13 states, Nef emphasizes education and empowerment, guiding clients to make informed decisions that protect their loved ones. She frames life insurance not as a taboo topic, but as a heartfelt way to show family they matter—turning planning into a true love letter.

This segment is paid for by Marketing Huddle