INSPYR | 10/1/24

Inspyr, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting breast cancer survivors, is hosting a special free community event on October 26th in Las Vegas.

Founder Nadia Williams created the organization to provide a supportive community for survivors and their "tribe."

“More Than Just a Pink Ribbon,” will include healing activities like sound therapy, aimed at promoting wellness and unity.

Breast cancer survivor Kelly Despain emphasizes the importance of having a strong support system. Attendees can join the celebration for free by registering on Eventbrite.

Learn more about Inspyr and their mission on their Instagram page, @Inspyrfoundation and if you need more information contact their team at Inspyrfoundation@gmail.com.