Insmed | 10/1/26

This October, TV host and designer Ty Pennington is helping raise awareness about bronchiectasis (BE), a chronic lung disease that can worsen over time and may take years to diagnose. After watching his mother struggle with respiratory symptoms before finally receiving a diagnosis, Ty is sharing his family's experience as part of the Suspect BE campaign.

In honor of Healthy Lung Month, Ty hopes his story will inspire others experiencing persistent respiratory symptoms to take a closer look at their lung health and speak with their healthcare provider. Learn more about bronchiectasis, its symptoms and the importance of getting answers.

This segment is paid for by Insmed