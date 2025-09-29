Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Inside Edition| 9/29/25

Elliott chats with Eva Pilgrim about her journey from humble journalistic beginnings to becoming the new host of the legendary show Inside Edition. Discover the experiences that shaped her career and what she brings to this iconic program.
Eva Pilgrim: The New Face of Inside Edition
Eva Pilgrim has quickly become a recognizable face in journalism, and now she steps into a new role as the host of Inside Edition. In an engaging conversation with Elliott, she shares how her early experiences in reporting shaped her approach to storytelling and prepared her for the spotlight of a nationally renowned show. From covering everyday human-interest stories to high-profile events, Pilgrim’s dedication and authenticity have propelled her career forward.

As the new host, Eva brings fresh energy and perspective to Inside Edition, blending professionalism with relatability. Fans can expect her to continue the show’s legacy while putting her own mark on it, delivering stories that inform, inspire, and connect with viewers nationwide.

