Innovative's Women Care | 10/9/25

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Innovative Women’s Care is helping the community understand their risks and take proactive steps toward prevention.

Marguerite Brathwaite stresses the importance of regular mammograms, which can be lifesaving by detecting breast cancer early when treatment is most effective.

Awareness and education are key tools in the fight against breast cancer. Women are encouraged to talk to their healthcare providers about their personal risk factors, schedule screenings, and make informed choices about their health.

By prioritizing prevention and early detection, the community can empower themselves and support loved ones in staying healthy.

