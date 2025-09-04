Innovative Women's Care | 9/4/25

Pregnancy can make women more susceptible to illness, and many feel they just have to endure it. Dr. Marguerite Brathwaite joins us to discuss what expecting mothers can do to protect their health and ease symptoms safely. With flu season approaching, she highlights key guidelines for immunizations and explains which vaccines are most important for pregnant women.

This segment provides practical advice for staying healthy and informed during pregnancy, helping moms-to-be make safe choices for themselves and their babies. Knowing what steps to take can make all the difference in protecting both mother and child.

