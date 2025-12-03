Innovative Women’s Care | 12/3/25

Women are seeking real answers about menopause, and Dr. Marguerite Brathwaite explains why more patients are turning to hormone replacement therapy with renewed confidence.

The FDA has removed the black box warning on HRT, prompting new conversations about safety, benefits, and who may be a good candidate. She also reviews common symptoms of perimenopause and menopause, from hot flashes and sleep changes to mood shifts and hormonal imbalance. Dr. Brathwaite breaks down what hormone replacement actually is, how it works, and the patients who may benefit — along with those who should approach it cautiously. With so many treatment options available today, she encourages women to work closely with a specialist to determine which type of therapy best supports their unique health needs.

