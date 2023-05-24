Influencer Press | 5/24/23

Financial infidelity is real. 39% of U.S. adults admit to keeping a financial secret from their partner. When you're getting divorced, you want to know exactly how much money you have, where it is and what your family's money has been spent on.

Tracy Coenen, forensic accountant, helps people who are getting divorced find the money. She's also the author of, "Find Me The Money: Take Control, Uncover the Truth, and Win the Money You Deserve In Your Divorce."

She joined us to share the most common ways that people hide money from their spouses, how common financial infidelity is, what people going through divorces can do if they think their spouse is hiding money and more.

This segment is paid for by Influencer Press