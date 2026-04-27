Indian Food Festival | 4/27/26

A colorful celebration of culture and cuisine is taking over Las Vegas as the Indian Food Festival returns, bringing the sights, sounds, and flavors of India to life. Held at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater, this all-day event invites the community to come together and experience a rich blend of traditions, entertainment, and incredible food.

Guests can explore a wide variety of authentic dishes from across the Indian subcontinent, along with cultural performances, shopping vendors, and family-friendly activities throughout the day. With thousands of attendees expected, the festival continues to grow as one of the city’s most anticipated cultural events—offering a chance to connect, celebrate, and experience something truly unique right here in Las Vegas.

