Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

In the News | 11/7/25

Get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping with Digital Lifestyle Expert Mario Armstrong and his guide to gifts and festive ideas.
Mario’s Holiday Countdown
Posted

Feeling overwhelmed by holiday shopping? Mario Armstrong has you covered with his top picks for gifts and ideas to make the season easier and more fun.

From tech gadgets to immersive audio experiences, gaming must-haves for the whole family, and innovative products to simplify entertaining, Mario shares creative ways to delight everyone on your list.

Whether you’re shopping for family, friends, or yourself, his guide will help spark inspiration and holiday cheer this season.

This segment is paid for by Staples, JBL, Microsoft, SEGA and JURA

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo