In Pour Taste | 10/29/25

Part wine tasting, part comedy show, In Pour Taste pairs a curated flight of fine wines with fast-paced jokes, storytelling, and audience banter. Created and performed by comedians Ethan Cavanagh and Sweeney Preston, the show delivers the perfect mix of sophistication and silliness, letting guests explore flavor profiles while enjoying a full-bodied dose of humor. Visual backdrops transport the audience to scenic wine regions across the globe, turning each glass into an experience. With limited dates on the Las Vegas Strip, it’s the city’s newest must-sip night out — where the cabernet flows and the laughter never stops.