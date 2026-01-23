In Pour Taste | 1/23/26

If you’re looking for a night out that’s equal parts hilarious and delicious, In Pour Taste: A Comedy Wine Tasting Experience is just the thing.

Part wine tasting, part stand-up comedy, the show pairs a curated flight of fine wines with fast-paced storytelling and hilarious improvisation, has been extended at Lighthouse Artspace at The Shops at Crystals through January 31, 2026.

The team joined us to share what makes this Vegas-exclusive experience so unique, and offer us a glimpse of what it’s like to experience your funniest wine night ever.