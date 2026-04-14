Impact Products Marketing | 4/14/26

Engineer, golfer, and author Bob Labbe is changing the way everyday players think about putting with his system in Putting By The Numbers. His approach turns golf’s most frustrating skill into a clear, repeatable process using simple quantitative methods rooted in physics and engineering.

Instead of guessing reads or relying purely on feel, golfers learn how to control distance and improve lag putting with consistency. Bob says many amateurs lose strokes due to poor speed control, misreads on greens, and overcomplicating short putts under pressure. His method simplifies decision-making, helping players shave strokes quickly without changing their stroke or buying new equipment.

This segment is paid for by Impact Products Marketing