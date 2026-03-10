Impact Products Marketing | 03/10/26

Parenting styles have evolved over the years, and many experts say the old-school approach of yelling or spanking simply doesn’t work the way we once thought. In her book Parenting: The Rules, author Susan Thomson offers a fresh perspective, outlining 20 transformational precepts designed to help parents raise confident, emotionally intelligent children. Thomson’s approach focuses on empathy, communication, and healthy boundaries instead of punishment. The goal is to help parents build trust with their kids while teaching responsibility and self-awareness at the same time. These simple but powerful strategies aim to strengthen families and give children the emotional tools they need to thrive.

