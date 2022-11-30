Immersive Nutcracker | 11/30/22

Based on E.T.A. Homan’s 1816 fairy tale The Nutcracker and the Mouse King, The Nutcracker has become a holiday classic, taking the form of ballets, films and more. The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle is the newest rendition of this timeless classic, using the latest projection mapping technology to chronicle Marie and her beloved toy nutcracker who comes to life to battle the Mouse King and then takes her on an enchanting adventure across a holiday-themed dreamscape.

You can explore it yourself at the Lighthouse ArtSpace Las Vegas at The Shops at Crystals now!