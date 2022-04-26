Illuminarium Las Vegas | 4/26/22

You can now go on extraordinary adventures around the world, and above it, from Las Vegas! Illuminarium is a portal to Africa, space, and even the paintings of Georgia O'Keeffe. With an incredible restaurant and bar, the Illuminarium is the perfect place for people in the valley with a spark for adventure.
Videos
'Illuminarium' Now Open In Las Vegas
Posted at 1:33 PM, Apr 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-26 16:33:21-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.