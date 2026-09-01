Ikons of Rock | 9/1/26

Rock legends may be gone, but their music is still very much alive on the Las Vegas Strip. “Ikons of Rock” has officially opened its new residency at The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Tower, bringing the sounds and larger-than-life personalities of some of rock’s biggest names to the stage.

The 70-minute multimedia production celebrates artists including KISS, Heart, Def Leppard and Ozzy Osbourne, combining live music, authentic costuming and immersive visual effects. Producer, creator and headliner Darren Moore and featured performer Drew Hart joined us to talk about the experience and what it takes to bring these legendary performers back to life.

