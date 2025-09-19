iHeartRadio Music Festival | 9/19/25

Las Vegas is ready to rock as the iHeartRadio Music Festival returns this Friday and Saturday, September 19-20! Emily Curl, iHeartRadio digital and social host, gives us the inside scoop on what to expect from one of the biggest music events of the year.

Fans can catch top performers, get last-minute tickets, and enjoy unforgettable live music experiences across multiple stages. Emily also shares what she’s most excited about backstage and the artists she can’t wait to see in action. With music, energy, and surprises around every corner, this festival promises a weekend full of excitement for fans of all ages.