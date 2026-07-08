If Not You, Then Who? | 7/8/26

Creativity and problem-solving are at the heart of a new children's book series designed to introduce young readers to the world of inventors and inventions. Through engaging stories and relatable examples, the books help children understand how innovation shapes everyday life and how great ideas can come from unexpected places. The series encourages curiosity while showing that anyone can develop the skills needed to solve problems and think creatively.

Created by David and Emberli Pridham, the If Not You, Then Who? series highlights the importance of imagination, perseverance, and original thinking. The books explore how inventors identify opportunities, overcome challenges, and bring new ideas to life. By making innovation accessible and fun, the series aims to inspire children to view the world through a creative lens and recognize their own potential to make a difference.

This segment is paid for by SSA Communications