Hussong's Mexican Cantina | Titan Brands Hospitality Group | 4/30/26

Cinco de Mayo is one of the biggest celebrations of the year at Hussong’s Mexican Cantina, and this year’s fiesta is shaping up to be bigger than ever. General Manager Jaki Romero and Executive Chef Britany Mendoza-Romero are bringing the party to life with a mix of tradition, flavor, and nonstop energy across their Las Vegas locations.

Guests can expect authentic Mexican dishes, handcrafted margaritas, and a lively atmosphere that captures the spirit of the holiday. From Boca Park to Henderson and beyond, Hussong’s is turning Cinco de Mayo weekend into a full-on celebration packed with food, drinks, and fun you won’t want to miss.

This segment is paid for by Hussong's Mexican Cantina/Titan Brands Hospitality Group