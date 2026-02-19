Hussong's Mexican Cantina | 2/19/26

National Margarita Day is more than just a toast at Hussong’s Mexican Cantina — it’s a celebration of cocktail history. Head Bartender and Mixologist Amythyst Fitzpatrick shares the origin story of the original margarita, first created in 1941 at Hussong’s Cantina.

Amythyst breaks down what makes an authentic margarita, separating myths from tradition and emphasizing fresh ingredients and balance. More than 80 years later, Hussong’s continues to honor that original recipe while serving up celebrations across Las Vegas.

This segment is paid for by Titan Brands Hospitality Group/Hussong’s Mexican Cantina