Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
8  WX Alerts
Morning Blend

Actions

Hussong's Mexican Cantina | 2/19/26

Head Bartender Amythyst Fitzpatrick shares the true origin of the margarita and how Hussong’s honors the original 1941 recipe for National Margarita Day.
National Margarita Day at the Birthplace of the Original
Posted

National Margarita Day is more than just a toast at Hussong’s Mexican Cantina — it’s a celebration of cocktail history. Head Bartender and Mixologist Amythyst Fitzpatrick shares the origin story of the original margarita, first created in 1941 at Hussong’s Cantina. 

Amythyst breaks down what makes an authentic margarita, separating myths from tradition and emphasizing fresh ingredients and balance. More than 80 years later, Hussong’s continues to honor that original recipe while serving up celebrations across Las Vegas.

This segment is paid for by Titan Brands Hospitality Group/Hussong’s Mexican Cantina

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo