Humana | 7/4/23

DeEtte Sauer is a shining example of the feats you can achieve at any age. At 58, she decided to take the plunge toward a healthier lifestyle and joined a competitive swim team, even though she couldn’t swim. DeEtte will be competing in her 13th National Senior Games next month, the largest multi-sport event in the world for men and women over 50. We had a conversation with her and Theresa Andrews, two-time Olympic Gold Medalist and member of Humana Leadership Team.

