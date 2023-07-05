Humana | 7/4/23

Watch Now
The thrill of competition doesn’t leave us just because we get older. Olympic Gold Medalist Theresa Andrews says everyone can push themselves to compete, even if you need to start slow. #PaidForContent
DeEtte Sauer is a shining example of the feats you can achieve at any age. At 58, she decided to take the plunge toward a healthier lifestyle and joined a competitive swim team, even though she couldn’t swim. DeEtte will be competing in her 13th National Senior Games next month, the largest multi-sport event in the world for men and women over 50. We had a conversation with her and Theresa Andrews, two-time Olympic Gold Medalist and member of Humana Leadership Team.

