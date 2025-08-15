Human Rights Campaign - HRC Las Vegas | 8/15/25

The 2025 Human Rights Campaign Las Vegas Gala, presented by the Gavin J. Goorjian Trust, is set to be an unforgettable night of celebration and advocacy. Chief Media & Publishing Officer at R&R Partners, Fletcher Whitwell, will be honored as the first recipient of the Gavin J. Goorjian Visionary Leadership Award for his tireless work advancing equality in Nevada and beyond. Joining him is HRC National Board of Governor Brian Martin, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the event’s planning and inspiration. With the theme “I Will…,” this year’s gala will feature powerful stories, a vibrant community, and an unwavering commitment to human rights. It’s a night designed to inspire action — and tickets are available now for those ready to stand for equality.

This segment is paid for by Human Rights Campaign - HRC Las Vegas