Hotel EDC | 5/15/26

As Electric Daisy Carnival takes over Las Vegas, Hotel EDC is bringing the party off the festival grounds and into Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. We’re joined by Christine Rogerson to talk about the immersive experience created by Insomniac and Vibee.

Hotel EDC features pool parties, afterparties, DJ performances, wellness activations, and exclusive perks designed to keep the festival atmosphere going all weekend long. The experience is officially sold out for 2026, highlighting the growing demand for music-focused luxury travel experiences.

Christine also shares details on Vibee’s newly launched partnership with No Doubt and its immersive pop-up experience at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.