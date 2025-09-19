Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hot Wheels | 9/19/25

Key Principal Designer Bryan Benedict gives us a preview of the Hot Wheels Legends Tour stop in Las Vegas, where custom cars and family fun take center stage.
Hot Wheels Legends Tour Rolls Into Las Vegas
The Hot Wheels Legends Tour is back and heading to Las Vegas on Saturday, September 20, bringing car enthusiasts and families together for an unforgettable experience. The tour stop will take place at the Walmart Supercenter on North Decatur Boulevard, where fans can see one-of-a-kind custom builds competing for a chance to become a Hot Wheels die-cast.

Key Principal Designer Bryan Benedict shares what judges look for in a winning vehicle—creativity, authenticity, and garage spirit. Guests can also expect to see life-size Garage of Legends vehicles, enjoy interactive play spaces for kids, and check out exclusive Hot Wheels merchandise only available on tour.

