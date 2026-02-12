Hot Air Rally in the Valley | 2/12/26

After years of quiet skies, Pahrump’s beloved Hot Air Balloon Festival is ready to lift off once again. “Hot Air Rally in the Valley” returns February 13–15, bringing back a cherished tradition that fills the desert sky with color and excitement. Lead Event Organizer Kelli Sater joins us to share how this three-day celebration is soaring back bigger than ever.

Each morning features stunning hot air balloon launches, while the evenings light up with magical balloon glow displays. Families can explore live music, food and craft vendors, a wine tasting garden, Valentine’s Day–themed games, and plenty of activities for kids.