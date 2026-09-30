Hospitality Charitable Foundation | 9/30/26

Las Vegas knows how to throw a party, especially when it's for a great cause! The Hospitality Charitable Foundation is celebrating 25 years of supporting the next generation of hospitality professionals with its annual M.E.N.U.S. Gala on October 2 at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa.

HCF Director of Operations Christopher Alfieri and HCF scholar Jade Hawkins joined us to share how the Foundation helps students pursue careers in hospitality and what guests can expect at this year's celebration. The gala will feature more than 25 restaurants and bars, live entertainment and a silent auction benefiting HCF scholars. Students will also gain valuable hands-on experience working alongside industry professionals, making this milestone celebration an investment in the future of Las Vegas hospitality.

