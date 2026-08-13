Hospitality Charitable Foundation | 8/13/26

The Hospitality Charitable Foundation is combining education, hospitality, and a little friendly competition for its 13th annual Strikes for Scholarships bowling tournament on Saturday, August 23.

Tom Gorball, Director of Food & Beverage at Sunset Station and Chairman of HCF, joined scholarship recipients and UNLV students Isabelle Gates and Shakty Hernandez to share how the program is helping prepare the next generation of hospitality professionals.

The trio also preview the organization's signature M.E.N.U.S. gala on Friday, October 2, which will celebrate HCF's 25th anniversary of developing and supporting future hospitality leaders.

