Hospitality Charitable Foundation | 4/17/26

Executive Director Melissa Arias from the Hospitality Charitable Foundation was in-studio to celebrate a major milestone as the organization kicks off its 25th anniversary. Each year, HCF awards full scholarships to outstanding incoming students entering UNLV’s Harrah College of Hospitality, covering four years of tuition along with mentorship opportunities designed to help guide them toward long-term success in the industry.

She was joined by XXX, the 2026 scholarship recipient, highlighting the life-changing moment these awards represent for students who have excelled academically and in their communities. The conversation also looks ahead to HCF’s signature fundraising event, M.E.N.U.S, a stylish poolside dine-around featuring top-tier cuisine, innovative drinks, and entertainment—all in support of the next generation of hospitality leaders.

