Horse 4 Heroes | 6/13/26

Elliott and Jessica headed out to Horses4Heroes for a fun "job swap" experience, trading microphones for muck boots during a day at the Ranch.

Founder and CEO Sydney Knott and instructor Lindsey Labrum gave our team a behind-the-scenes look at daily ranch life as they helped bathe and groom horses, care for farm animals, feed lunch, and tackle everyday chores like mucking stalls.

It was a hands-on opportunity to learn more about the dedication that goes into caring for the animals while experiencing the rewarding work that happens at the ranch every day.