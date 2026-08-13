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Horse 4 Heroes | 6/13/26

The Morning Blend team trades the studio for the stables during a hands-on visit to Horses4Heroes, learning what it takes to care for horses and life on the ranch.
Morning Blend Takes on a Day at the Ranch
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Elliott and Jessica headed out to Horses4Heroes for a fun "job swap" experience, trading microphones for muck boots during a day at the Ranch.

Founder and CEO Sydney Knott and instructor Lindsey Labrum gave our team a behind-the-scenes look at daily ranch life as they helped bathe and groom horses, care for farm animals, feed lunch, and tackle everyday chores like mucking stalls.

It was a hands-on opportunity to learn more about the dedication that goes into caring for the animals while experiencing the rewarding work that happens at the ranch every day.

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