Horror Vibes Coffee | 10/31/25

Step into Horror Vibes Coffee in Las Vegas and experience a coffee shop like no other. From creatively themed beverages to a chillingly immersive environment, Horror Vibes combines caffeine with a love for horror. Whether you’re a die-hard horror fan or just looking for a fun spot to sip your latte, Omaira and Paris Mahan have curated a space that celebrates the spooky, the unusual, and the delicious. Don’t miss seasonal drinks, merch, and community events that make every visit memorable. Horror Vibes is more than coffee — it’s a vibe.