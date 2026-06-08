HopeLink | 6/8/26

Ryan Henson and Matt Phillips joined the show to discuss the inaugural Dink for HopeLink Pickleball Tournament, taking place June 28 at Chicken N Pickle. The event serves as HopeLink’s largest fundraiser of the year and honors the memory of Lexi Phillips, whose legacy of kindness and community inspired the tournament. Proceeds will help support families throughout Southern Nevada by funding emergency assistance, rental and utility aid, rapid rehousing programs, and other services designed to prevent homelessness.

The tournament welcomes players of all skill levels, from beginners to seasoned pickleball enthusiasts, while also offering plenty for spectators to enjoy. Guests can take part in yard games, enjoy food and refreshments, and spend time with family and friends in a pet-friendly environment. Registration is open through June 11, with every serve and volley helping local families build a brighter future.