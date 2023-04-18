Hope Means Nevada and Anthem | 4/18/23

For the first week of its month-long #Ask5 to Smash Stress social media campaign for National Stress Awareness Month, Hope Means Nevada is focused on eliminating youth suicide in the state. Meanwhile, campaign sponsor Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is focusing on school/life balance.

Throughout the month, this campaign encourages teens to #Ask5 of their friends how they are doing and provide actionable techniques to foster mental health and wellness.

Dr. Jennifer Hailey, Anthem behavioral health medical director, and Ciera Bellavance, executive director of Nevada Medical Center, joined us to discuss why teens should participate, other ways they connect with teens locally and more.



This segment is paid for by Hope Means Nevada and Anthem